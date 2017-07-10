Miranda Kerr Took Her Style From Trendy to Retro in Japan

View Slideshow Supermodel Miranda Kerr wears a red Alaïa dress in Japan. Splash News

Supermodel Miranda Kerr made an instant splash in Japan in two very different outfits: a crop top and printed pants paired with sandals and a knee-length red dress and white pumps.

For her arrival at Narita International Airport, Kerr sported an oatmeal-colored crop top, which she paired with floral Ann Taylor pants and Salvatore Ferragamo block sandals.

Miranda Kerr in Ann Taylor printed trousers and Salvatore Ferragamo shoes at the airport in Japan. REX Shutterstock

A close-up of Miranda Kerr’s Ferragamo sandals. REX Shutterstock

For an event promoting products by Marukome, a Japanese miso maker, the Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a red Alaïa dress, which she paired with Manolo Blahnik BB pumps in white for a ’50s-inspired look.

Miranda Kerr wears a micro-dotted Alaïa dress, paired with Manolo Blahnik pumps. Splash News

A close-up of Miranda Kerr’s Manolo Blahnik pumps. Splash News

Today, the model donned another dress with a nod to the past: a star-printed pink frock, which she paired with the same Manolos for a similar look.

Supermodel Miranda Kerr wears a star-printed pink frock with white Manolo pumps. REX Shutterstock

A close-up of Miranda Kerr’s shoes. REX Shutterstock

Kerr’s stylish footwear is available online — with both pairs retailing for a similar price at just under $600.

Manolo Blahnik BB 105 Leather Point Toe Pumps, $595; saksfifthavenue.com

Salvatore Ferragamo open toed sandals, $587, farfetch.com

