Miranda Kerr Took Her Style From Trendy to Retro in Japan

Supermodel Miranda Kerr made an instant splash in Japan in two very different outfits: a crop top and printed pants paired with sandals and a knee-length red dress and white pumps.
For her arrival at Narita International Airport, Kerr sported an oatmeal-colored crop top, which she paired with floral Ann Taylor pants and Salvatore Ferragamo block sandals.
For an event promoting products by Marukome, a Japanese miso maker, the Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a red Alaïa dress, which she paired with Manolo Blahnik BB pumps in white for a ’50s-inspired look.
Today, the model donned another dress with a nod to the past: a star-printed pink frock, which she paired with the same Manolos for a similar look.
Kerr’s stylish footwear is available online — with both pairs retailing for a similar price at just under $600.
Manolo Blahnik BB 105 Leather Point Toe Pumps, $595; saksfifthavenue.com
Salvatore Ferragamo open toed sandals, $587, farfetch.com
