Minka Kelly Wore These $45 Closet-Staple Sneakers at the Airport

While some celebrities go glam at the airport, others opt for more laidback style — and “Charlie’s Angels” star Minka Kelly definitely falls into the latter group.
Arriving at Los Angeles International Airport yesterday, the “Friday Night Lights” star sported a striped gray and white jumpsuit. She finished off the look with Vans sneakers for an über-casual look, accessorizing with hoop earrings, a trend of the summer, and wearing her brunette locks in a messy ponytail under a dad hat to continue the relaxed vibes.
This is not the first time the 37-year-old has chosen sneakers from Vans while out and about. She sported the same pair while out grocery shopping in May 2016, and she selected a purple version of the style while out in 2013. Kelly has also opted for Vans slip-on shoes, a trendy sneaker that’s a bit of an upgrade over the ones she chose for travel.
Vans Authentic Skate Shoe, $45; journeys.com