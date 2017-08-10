Minka Kelly Wore These $45 Closet-Staple Sneakers at the Airport

Minka Kelly wears a dad hat while listening to music after arriving at LAX Airport yesterday. Splash News

While some celebrities go glam at the airport, others opt for more laidback style — and “Charlie’s Angels” star Minka Kelly definitely falls into the latter group.

Arriving at Los Angeles International Airport yesterday, the “Friday Night Lights” star sported a striped gray and white jumpsuit. She finished off the look with Vans sneakers for an über-casual look, accessorizing with hoop earrings, a trend of the summer, and wearing her brunette locks in a messy ponytail under a dad hat to continue the relaxed vibes.

Minka Kelly wears a gray jumpsuit and black Vans sneakers at LAX Airport on Aug. 9 while listening to music on her iPhone. Splash News

This is not the first time the 37-year-old has chosen sneakers from Vans while out and about. She sported the same pair while out grocery shopping in May 2016, and she selected a purple version of the style while out in 2013. Kelly has also opted for Vans slip-on shoes, a trendy sneaker that’s a bit of an upgrade over the ones she chose for travel.

Minka Kelly wears gray slip-on Vans sneakers with a white T-shirt and black and white patterned pants while picking up food in West Hollywood in 2014. REX Shutterstock

