Tween Star Millie Bobby Brown’s Chicest Shoe Moments

View Slideshow Twelve-year-old Millie Bobby Brown is the breakout star of Neflix’s “Stranger Things” series. REX/Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown may be just 12 years old, but she’s already got the fashion game mastered.

The British actress — who stars in Netflix’s creepy sci-fi series, “Stranger Things” — has been stealing the red-carpet spotlight with her charming, unabashedly youthful style. She dresses perfectly for her age, playing with fun prints and colors, while still managing to bring an aura of sophistication and elegance. With her pixie crop and penchant for classic looks, she channels a young Audrey Hepburn.

While Brown likes to experiment with different designers, she makes sure to throw plenty of support to the fashion set back home in England. At this month’s Golden Globe Awards, she positively twinkled in a sequined dress by British designer Jenny Packham (a favorite of Kate Middleton), flawlessly accessorized with Sophia Webster (also British) heels trimmed with silver paillettes.

Millie Bobby Brown sparkled at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards in a Jenny Packham sequined dress and Sophia Webster sandals. REX/Shutterstock

For an appearance on the U.K. talk show “Lorraine,” Brown donned a Peter Pan-collar minidress by Topshop. She topped off the adorably retro look with a pair of embellished sling-back flats by Christian Louboutin.

Brown channeled a retro vibe for her 2016 appearance on the “Lorraine” show, wearing a Topshop Peter Pan-collar dress and Christian Louboutin flats. REX/Shutterstock

American label Kate Spade is in heavy rotation in Brown’s wardrobe. At UNICEF’s 70th anniversary event in December, the talented tween wore a chic, floral-print maxi dress by the brand, which she paired with patent leather block-heel shoes.

Attending UNICEF’s 70th anniversary event in December 2016, the star topped off her floral-print Kate Spade dress with a pair of the brand’s block-heel shoes. REX/Shutterstock

But while Brown clearly has the style chops to go toe-to-toe with even the biggest stars, she knows not to take fashion too seriously. At the 2016 premiere of “Stranger Things,” she added a very playful footnote to her sassy, ballerina-style dress: ribbon-lace Converse Chuck Taylor kicks. She also wore the brand’s sneakers during her appearance earlier this month on “Ellen.”

At the 2016 premiere of “Stranger Things,” Brown’s ribbon-lace Converse sneakers added a playful note to her Mojgan Couture ballerina dress. REX/Shutterstock

With the Screen Actors Guild Awards right around the corner — Brown is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series — we can’t wait to see what other red-carpet style tricks she has up her sleeve. In the meantime, click through the gallery here to see more of her adorable looks.