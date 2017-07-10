Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Twinned for Date Night

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth pose at an event in October 2016. REX Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth both wore the same sneakers — white low-top Converse — for a date night at the Soho House in Malibu, Calif.

Cyrus dressed for comfort, wearing a pale yellow tank top with gray gym shorts, while Hemsworth opted for a slightly more put-together look, donning a tribal patterned shirt with grey denim jeans. Though their footwear was pretty similar, the pop singer went for a brighter white pair than the Australian actor.

Miley and Liam arriving at Soho House in Malibu today ⭐️🌴❤️ @mileycyrus @liamhemsworth (love the matching converse shoes, my favorite couple ❤️) A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileysofficial) on Jul 9, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

Miley Cyrus has been rocking white frequently lately for concert appearances, sporting a series of white boots, and the Converse kicks work perfectly with her revamped look. Of course, the former Disney starlet also collaborated with Converse on the sneaker label’s Pride collection, with profits from shoe sales going toward her Happy Hippie Foundation.

Cyrus’ younger sister Noah joined the couple for dinner, going for a ’90s vibe in a black crop top and baggy jeans, which she paired with chunky black boots.

For a dinner with Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth at Malibu’s Soho House, Noah Cyrus sported loose jeans and chunky black boots. Splash News

The classic sneaker style sported by Cyrus and Hemsworth is available online for under $50.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Ox, $49.99, zappos.com

Want more?

Shop the $100 Platforms Miley Cyrus Wore for the One Love Manchester Concert

The Converse One Star Gets a Leather Makeover

Miley Cyrus and Dolce & Gabbana Are Apparently Feuding