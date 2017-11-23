Happy 25th Birthday, Miley Cyrus: Celebrating Her 25 Wildest Looks

View Slideshow Miley Cyrus Rex Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus is known for her wild sense of style and outsized personality. Fashion watchers have had fun seeing the actress-singer’s image evolve since she rose to fame in the hit Disney Channel series “Hannah Montana.”

As the Converse collaborator celebrates her 25th birthday today, we take look back at her 25 wildest looks.

Cyrus first broke out of her conservative Disney shell in 2013, surprising everyone when she chopped off her long brunette locks and switched to an edgy, platinum blond pixie style.

With the new haircut came a shift to a more daring fashion persona. Cyrus began experimenting with racier looks such as skintight jumpsuits, pasties and fishnets. The pop star often adopted monochromatic outfits, adding a little flair through fuzzy materials, leather and simple patterns.

In 2013 Cyrus also broke ground with her onstage apparel, sporting a nude bodysuit and white creepers onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she gave a seductive performance alongside “Blurred Lines” singer Robin Thicke. Another Cyrus look at the show — a furry bodysuit — was equally attention grabbing.

Two years later Cyrus shifted personas again, wearing neon colors, outlandish costumes and bold patterns. Returning to the VMAs stage, as host of the 2015 show, she showcased plenty of provocative looks. On the red carpet, the “Wrecking Ball” singer wore a revealing silver halter dress with Versace thigh-high boots. Onstage, she opted for a series of envelope-pushing outfits, including pink pants with pasties and even an inflatable dress.

Now the 25-year-old star has entered a new phase, returning to her country roots and more subdued clothing. For performances of her single “Malibu,” Cyrus wore simple cutoff shorts and a white T-shirt.

But Cyrus still knows how to deliver the drama when the mood strikes. At this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, she stepped out in a heart-covered outfit with see-through pants, accessorizing her look with red satin sandals.

