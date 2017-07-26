Melania Trump Put Her Own Spin on the Barbie Pink Trend at an Ohio Rally

View Slideshow Melania Trump and President Donald Trump head to Ohio, where the president held a rally. REX/Shutterstock

Melania Trump put a modern-day spin on first-lady style, wearing head-to-toe pink at the president’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio, last night.

She paired a Monique Lhuillier dress with an abstract floral design with Christian Louboutin’s classic Pigalle pumps, choosing a blush-toned shade to match the dress.

Melania Trump, standing alongside President Donald Trump , wears a Monique Lhullier dress with matching Christian Louboutin shoes. REX/Shutterstock

Christian Louboutins have been Melania’s go-to shoes since her husband began campaigning for president — and the first lady is continuing to rock the label for appearances now, sporting sky-high stilettos even for airplane rides.

A closer look at Melania Trump’s Christian Louboutin heels. REX/Shutterstock

Monochromatic looks are in right now, and Barbie pink is on-trend, too. Rihanna wore a fringed Prada look with matching sunglasses that had a beach Barbie vibe, while Gigi Hadid stepped out in a pink satin Kreist set that called to mind an animated 2000s version of the classic doll.

While the first lady isn’t the first one to test out this trend, she certainly made Barbie pink her own with this sophisticated look.

Although the exact pumps chosen by the first lady are sold out, Christian Louboutin’s timeless Pigalle pump is available for purchase in a number of other colorways.

Christian Louboutin’s Pigalle pumps; $675; Barneys.com

