Melania Trump Recycles a Dress She Wore Last Year With Python Pumps

First lady Melania Trump has a wardrobe filled with memorable designer duds, but even she isn’t immune to an outfit repeat.
A photo posted to the @flotus Instagram account shows the first lady posing with the White House interns in the East Wing, clad in a white Michael Kors sheath dress, which she paired with python-printed Manolo Blahnik pumps — a fun style she sported previously, on a trip to a children’s hospital in Belgium in May.
Trump originally wore the sheath dress in May 2016 at Trump Tower, when the first family celebrated then-candidate Donald Trump’s victory in the Indiana Primary. This isn’t the first time she has repeated a look — Trump rewears shoes regularly, often sporting styles by Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik — but the classic dress works for both the primary win and for a day in the White House.
The first lady has been keeping a relatively low profile lately, but she is scheduled to make her first foreign solo trip in September, at which time she will likely debut more chic outfits.
