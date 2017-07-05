Melania Trump Went Minimalist in Checkered Pants & Manolo Blahnik Stilettos

Donald and Melania Trump head to Europe for the G20 Summit. REX Shutterstock

Melania Trump made a classic style choice for her plane ride to Poland, wearing a long-sleeved black sweater with a pair of checkered trousers and, of course, her trademark stilettos.

The first lady’s blush-toned pants are from Valentino and are available for $1,790 at Neiman Marcus. But besides Melania’s towering suede heels from Manolo Blahnik, a favorite brand of hers, the 47-year-old former model made a statement with one of the most coveted luxury items in hand: an Hermès Birkin bag.

Melania Trump wears a black sweater, Valentino trousers and Manolo Blahnik heels, accessorizing with a Birkin bag. REX Shutterstock

The 71-year-old president wore his typical uniform: a dark suit with an American flag pinned to the lapel and black dress shoes.

The Trumps leave for Europe REX Shutterstock

The Trumps are headed to Europe for the G20 Summit, but they’ll make a stop in Poland first, where the president will meet with its leaders. Given the fashion statements the first lady made on the couple’s first foreign trip, Melania will likely pull out all the stops for this overseas visit.

