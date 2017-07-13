Melania Trump Looked Diplomatic in Red-on-Red in Paris

View Slideshow Melania and Donald Trump deboard the plane in Paris. REX Shutterstock

Melania Trump knows how to make a grand entrance — and for her and President Donald Trump’s arrival in Paris, she made a stylish statement in head-to-toe red, wearing a modern interpretation of Christian Dior’s Bar Suit.

Melania Trump wears a red Dior suit with matching pumps as she deboards the plane with President Donald Trump. REX Shutterstock

The first lady wore her hair in an elegant updo as she deboarded the plane alongside her husband, pulling off a look almost reminiscent of another fashionable first lady: Jackie Kennedy, who often wore elegant suit jacket and skirt sets.

Jackie Kennedy in 1965, outside The Colony Club. Sal Traina

Of course, Melania Trump’s look differed from Kennedy’s in one way: heel height. Melania, always a fan of stilettos, opted for suede red pumps for a monochromatic look.

Melania Trump wears red pumps. REX Shutterstock

But despite the 47-year-old’s penchant for heels, her stylist — the French-born Hervé Pierre — said that finding a pair of shoes to go with an outfit is easier than finding the dress itself.

“My job is to make this woman look beautiful and she’s representing the country,” Pierre said. “For me, it’s about this legacy of this woman. A lot of people have good taste in fashion and it is very easy to find a nice pair of shoes to go with a dress.”

The Trumps are in town for Bastille Day tomorrow (July 14), and today, they are planning to attend dinner at the Eiffel Tower with the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife.

Click through the gallery to see more photos from the Trumps’ Paris trip.

Want more?

Melania Trump Shows Her ‘Quintessential’ Styling Trick on $5,400 Coat at G20 Summit

Melania Trump Dazzles in Flapper-Style Fringe Dress & Python Pumps at G20 Concert

Melania Trump Got 3-D Printed Hot-Pink Heels During Her Visit to Poland