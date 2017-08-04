Megan Fox’s 4-Year-Old Son Wears Dresses & Non-Gender Binary Outfits — And Instagramers Are Reacting

Megan Fox enjoys an outing with her sons wearing dresses with Native shoes. Splash

Megan Fox sparked controversy on social media after she posted a photo to Instagram on Monday of her eldest son, Noah, wearing an Elsa dress. Many social media users tore into the actress, both on Instagram and on other platforms.

Others expressed support to Fox for letting her 4-year-old son play dress-up in whatever outfits he chooses, saying that what children wear is not a big deal.

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

It's clear that Megan Fox wanted a daughter but got a son instead, so she makes him dress like a girl. — Ty♚ (@flexxpapii) July 2, 2017

Fox has three children with actor Brian Austin Green, including son Journey, who turns 1 today, and 3-year-old Bodhi.

This is not the first time Noah has worn a dress — he has previously stepped out with his mother clad in a pink princess gown, which was paired with rubber Native Shoes.

Noah has also worn other non-binary items, such as printed leggings and snow white-colored Birkenstock sandals ($59.95).

Megan Fox with her children out in Los Angeles in May; her son Noah wears a pink dress with Native shoes, and Bodhi, wearing a multicolor slip dress over a T-shirt. Splash News

Megan Fox’s son Noah wears printed leggings, a graphic T-shirt and white Birkenstock sandals while out grocery shopping with his mother. Splash News

Megan Fox not forcing gender roles on her sons is something I'm 100% here for pic.twitter.com/DM2dXeKztl — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) November 6, 2016

Despite the mixed reactions to Fox’s Instagram picture, non-binary style has been increasing in popularity.

In fact, Vogue‘s August 2017 cover story — featuring Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik — is about how millennials don’t conform to gender with their style, and Jaden Smith has stepped out in a slew of skirts and dresses teamed with heeled boots, brogues and other unisex-style footwear silhouettes.

Megan Fox makes son wear a dress https://t.co/p21K361cZm — Joel Harold (@stealtosgt) August 4, 2017

Megan Fox let's her son wear a dress if he wants 😍🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽👏🏽 — Kellsey (@Mizzfabulous801) November 14, 2016

People are mad that Megan Fox let her young son wear a dress… meanwhile, the White House is more or less up in flames. BUT THE DRESS! — Jess Natale (@jessnatale) August 3, 2017

Want more?

Meet the Man Behind the Gender-Bending Brand Gypsy Sport

Jaden Smith Celebrates His Birthday: A Look at His Non-Gender Binary Style

Jaden Smith Wears Mismatched Sneakers and Louis Vuitton x Supreme Jacket While Skateboarding in New York