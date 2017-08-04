Megan Fox’s 4-Year-Old Son Wears Dresses & Non-Gender Binary Outfits — And Instagramers Are Reacting

Megan Fox sparked controversy on social media after she posted a photo to Instagram on Monday of her eldest son, Noah, wearing an Elsa dress. Many social media users tore into the actress, both on Instagram and on other platforms.
Others expressed support to Fox for letting her 4-year-old son play dress-up in whatever outfits he chooses, saying that what children wear is not a big deal.
Fox has three children with actor Brian Austin Green, including son Journey, who turns 1 today, and 3-year-old Bodhi.
This is not the first time Noah has worn a dress — he has previously stepped out with his mother clad in a pink princess gown, which was paired with rubber Native Shoes.
Noah has also worn other non-binary items, such as printed leggings and snow white-colored Birkenstock sandals ($59.95).
Despite the mixed reactions to Fox’s Instagram picture, non-binary style has been increasing in popularity.
In fact, Vogue‘s August 2017 cover story — featuring Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik — is about how millennials don’t conform to gender with their style, and Jaden Smith has stepped out in a slew of skirts and dresses teamed with heeled boots, brogues and other unisex-style footwear silhouettes.
