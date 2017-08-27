J-Lo, A-Rod, Karlie Kloss and More Celebs At the Mayweather v. McGregor Fight

Saturday night’s much-anticipated fight between boxing icon Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts standout Conor McGregor brought a flurry of A-list celebs to Las Vegas.
For starters, Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez stepped out dressed to impress for the occasion. The 48-year-old mom of two donned a white dress from the brand Hamel with gold metallic ankle-strap platform pumps. Meanwhile, the 42-year-old former baseball star looked dapper in a black suit.
Also at the event was model-of-the-moment Karlie Kloss. Kloss, 25, sported a body-hugging black dress with a thigh-high slit and Giuseppe Zanotti Darcie strappy sandals.
Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Austin Butler attended Showtime’s ‘Mayweather v. McGregor’ pre-fight party. The Disney Channel alum wore Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals with a white bodycon dress.
For more fight style, click through the gallery.
Want more?
Exclusive: Gervonta Davis on Signing With Under Armour and the Mayweather-McGregor Megafight
Demi Lovato Wore Metallic Heels to Sing the National Anthem At Mayweather vs. McGregor
Paulie Malignaggi Breaks Down the Mayweather-McGregor Fight and Talks About His Love for Air Jordans