J-Lo, A-Rod, Karlie Kloss and More Celebs At the Mayweather v. McGregor Fight

Saturday night’s much-anticipated fight between boxing icon Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts standout Conor McGregor brought a flurry of A-list celebs to Las Vegas.

For starters, Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez stepped out dressed to impress for the occasion. The 48-year-old mom of two donned a white dress from the brand Hamel with gold metallic ankle-strap platform pumps. Meanwhile, the 42-year-old former baseball star looked dapper in a black suit.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spotted leaving the Mayweather v. McGregor fight in Las Vegas. Splash

Also at the event was model-of-the-moment Karlie Kloss. Kloss, 25, sported a body-hugging black dress with a thigh-high slit and Giuseppe Zanotti Darcie strappy sandals.

Karlie Kloss wearing Giuseppe Zanotti pumps on the pink carpet. Splash

Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Austin Butler attended Showtime’s ‘Mayweather v. McGregor’ pre-fight party. The Disney Channel alum wore Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals with a white bodycon dress.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler. REX Shutterstock

