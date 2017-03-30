Mandy Moore Wore Striped Heels at Equal Pay Day Event

Mandy Moore with FashionABLE founder Barrett Ward. REX Shutterstock

Mandy Moore flexed a little girl power last night.

The “This Is Us” star stepped out in Los Angeles with pal Minka Kelly to attend an intimate dinner at Gracias Madre hosted by Barrett Ward, founder of the socially conscious brand FashionABLE. The event was held in support of Equal Pay Day, which takes place on April 4 and strives to raise public awareness for the wage gap between men and women.

Moore looked perfectly put together in a striped top, appliquéd zip-up jacket and black midi skirt. She accessorized the ensemble with an adorable pair of pink striped peep-toe heels. Kelly, meanwhile, wore a gorgeous floral-print belted maxi skirt — although it did give little glimpse of her shoes underneath.

Mandy Moore stepped out in Los Angeles March 29. REX Shutterstock

Moore was joined by friend Minka Kelly. REX Shutterstock

Moore has had a busy year so far. NBC announced it will renew “This Is Us” for a second and third season, meaning fans will get to enjoy many more moments with the Pearson family. And in June, the 32-year-old Golden Globe nominee will hit the press circuit to promote her latest film, “47 Meters Down,” a shark thriller costarring Claire Holt and Matthew Modine. Moore also is reprising her much-loved Rapunzel role, voicing the character for a new “Tangled” animated TV series currently airing on the Disney Channel.