This Is How Malia Obama Is Settling Into College Life at Harvard

It seems that Malia Obama has settled into her new life at Harvard already.
After moving into her dorm Monday afternoon — with help from Barack and Michelle — the 19-year-old daughter of the former president went for a jog around campus on Wednesday.
Malia donned black and purple Nike shorts and black sneakers by the same brand for a run around her Cambridge neighborhood.
The elder Obama daughter — who is finally following in her parents footsteps at Harvard after taking a gap year to volunteer in South America and intern with The Weinsten Company — is often seen sporting sneakers and low-key casual looks. Moreover, the former first daughter is a known fan of Nike, Reebok and Converse.
In fact, Malia wore the same Nike sneakers in Indonesia while vacationing with her family earlier this summer.
