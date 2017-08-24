This Is How Malia Obama Is Settling Into College Life at Harvard

Malia Obama goes for a run at Harvard University in Boston on Aug. 23. Instagram

It seems that Malia Obama has settled into her new life at Harvard already.

After moving into her dorm Monday afternoon — with help from Barack and Michelle — the 19-year-old daughter of the former president went for a jog around campus on Wednesday.

Malia donned black and purple Nike shorts and black sneakers by the same brand for a run around her Cambridge neighborhood.

Higher Learning🎓📚 #maliaobama taking a run on campus at Harvard University. #barackobama #michelleobama #harvard #ivyleague A post shared by ⚡️Fashion, Fame and Facts⚡️ (@celebrity_vice) on Aug 23, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

The elder Obama daughter — who is finally following in her parents footsteps at Harvard after taking a gap year to volunteer in South America and intern with The Weinsten Company — is often seen sporting sneakers and low-key casual looks. Moreover, the former first daughter is a known fan of Nike, Reebok and Converse.

In fact, Malia wore the same Nike sneakers in Indonesia while vacationing with her family earlier this summer.

Malia and her mother, former first lady Michelle Obama, wore sarongs and sneakers in Indonesia. Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

Malia Obama Moves Into Harvard Dorm Wearing Alexander Wang With Help From Barack & Michelle

Malia Obama Embraces the White Sneaker Trend in Reeboks

Malia Obama’s Sleek Hawaiian Vacation Clogs Are Under $20

Malia Obama’s Favorite Footwear Brands