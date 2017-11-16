Louise Linton Is Getting Dragged on Social Media for Posing With a Large Sheet of Money

Louise Linton poses with Treasury Secretary husband Steve Mnuchin. Twitter/Associated Press

The wife of the US Treasury Chief Steve Mnuchin is once again causing a stir on social media — this time, for wearing yet another extravagant outfit while posing with a sheet of newly-printed dollar bills.

Social media was prompt to respond to photographs of Louise Linton and Mnuchin posing with the sheet of dollar bills that are the first to feature Mnuchin’s name. Dressed in black stiletto pumps, a black dress and elbow-length leather gloves, Linton struck several poses even as many on social media accused the Scottish actress of insensitivity and flaunting her love of designer labels in any way she can.

God bless Louise Linton, who even after one of the worst PR disasters of the year is unable to stop dressing like a Disney villain. pic.twitter.com/dcmtDNGQyS — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) November 15, 2017

Married to Mnuchin in June, Linton has already come under fire for her love of luxury labels on social media. In August, Linton deleted an Instagram post in which she tagged different parts of her outfit with luxury designers such as Hermès and Valentino while disembarking a government plane.

Three months later, Linton is once again accused of touting her wealth after the photos of her posing with her husband and a sheet of printed dollar bills hit social media. The pair had been the first to see the first set of bill’s bearing Mnuchin’s signature at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C.

This time, however, the jokes came faster than the criticism, with one Twitter user writing that “you cannot parody these folks.”

you cannot parody these folks pic.twitter.com/PfDXB0qXTp — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 15, 2017

Find someone who looks at you the way Louise Linton looks at Steve Mnuchin holding a sheet of dollar bills with his name on them pic.twitter.com/3fGXmJti6c — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 15, 2017