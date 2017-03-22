Lena Dunham Shows Off Her Flexibility in Heels on the ‘Ellen’ Show

Lena Dunham, star of the hit HBO series “Girls,” made a memorable appearance on the “Ellen show” on Wednesday. Courtesy of HBO.

Lena Dunham has taken up yoga, and it seems it’s already doing wonders for her flexibility.

During an appearance on the “Ellen” show on Wednesday, the newly slimmed-down “Girls” star impressed the audience by recreating one of the photos from her recent shoot with Nylon magazine. Host Ellen DeGeneres held up the magazine, saying, “I know you’re doing yoga. There is a photograph here, showing how flexible you are.”

Dunham replied, “I was pretty pleased to be able to bust that one out, I have to say. The photographer was very serious and French, and I was sort of sitting there, and he was like, ‘What do you want to do? What do you want to show me?’ And I was like, this.”

The never-shy actress then gamely lifted her leg above her head, recreating the moment, all while wearing a killer pair of checkerboard-patterned heels. DeGeneres also got in on the act, lifting up her sneaker-clad leg, while the audience cheered with approval.

Lena Dunham flaunts her flexibility on the “Ellen” show. Courtesy of the “Ellen” show.

Dunham went on to credit yoga and a new workout regime for helping her manage the pain caused by endometriosis, a condition she has suffered from since her teenage years. Check out the clip here:

