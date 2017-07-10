You Can Buy Lena Dunham’s Clothes Online — But They’re Selling Fast

Actress Lena Dunham poses at an event in April. REX Shutterstock

Lena Dunham is a vocal women’s health advocate — and now, through a partnership with online luxury consignment shop The Real Real, the actress is selling her clothing to raise money for Planned Parenthood.

The sale includes 169 items from Dunham’s closet, including recognizable red carpet pieces like the Elizabeth Kennedy gown she wore to this year’s Met Gala and even items that she wore as Hannah Horvath on “Girls,” which concluded its final season this year. In addition to getting a Dunham-worn item, purchasers will receive a handwritten note from the 31-year-old.

Dunham’s sale provides a glimpse into the high-low blend that makes up her closet, which includes both casual pieces from Topshop and Madewell, and more luxurious items from labels like Christian Louboutin and Prada.

Most items are either on hold or have already sold out, including some fabulous footwear. Some of the most interesting styles include Streetzie faux-fur bunny slippers, Jimmy Choo confetti-printed, zebra-heeled sandals from the label’s limited-edition collection with Rob Pruitt and brightly patterned sneakers from Nike’s summer 2015 collection. A pair of Charlotte Olympia Velvet Kitty Heel Pumps (in a U.S. women’s 8) are still available for grabs, though.

To shop Dunham’s closet and to buy gently-worn luxury goods at a fraction of their initial cost, head to therealreal.com — but hurry, because only a few items remain.

