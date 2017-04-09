Leighton Meester’s Most Stylish Shoe Moments

By / 2 hours ago
leighton-meester View Slideshow
Leighton Meester currently stars in the Fox comedy series “Making History.”
REX Shutterstock

Who can forget Leighton Meester’s oh-so-fashionable turn as Blair Waldorf in “Gossip Girl”? It’s been five years since the popular show ended, and her character’s scene-stealing wardrobe is still celebrated and obsessively dissected on countless style blogs.

leighton-meesterLeighton Meester in character as the stylish Blair Waldorf on the “Gossip Girl” set. REX Shutterstock

In real life, Meester — currently starring in the Fox comedy show “Making History” — has had plenty of Blair Waldorf-worthy fashion moments of her own. The Texas-born actress, who turns 31 today, loves to mix up her look to keep her fans guessing. When it comes to shoes, she favors statement-making styles with bold colors, patterns and details.

Related
11 Bridal Shoes You'll Actually Wear Again

Stepping out at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party, Meester added a splash of color to her white Galvan Gown with Sophia Webster’s Coco Crystal pumps in a striking royal-blue shade. The shoes have crystal-beaded heels that sparkle from every angle.

leighton-meesterAt a 2017 Golden Globes after-party, the actress added a pop of color with blue satin shoes by Sophia Webster. REX Shutterstock

At the 2014 Met Gala in New York, the actress — who is mom to a 20-month-old daughter with husband Adam Brody — glittered in a gorgeous gold Emilio Pucci gown, paired with Jimmy Choo’s Deny sandals.

Leighton-MeesterMeester donned an Emilio Pucci gown and Jimmy Choo strappy sandals at the 2014 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

Meester added a fun footnote to her Giambattista Valli little black dress at a 2012 screening of her film, “The Oranges”: cheetah-print raffia-and-leather pumps by Canadian designer Jerome C. Rousseau.

Leighton-MeesterAt a 2012 screening of “The Oranges,” Meester accented her black chiffon dress with cheetah-print heels by Jerome C. Rousseau. REX Shutterstock

To see more of the star’s stylish shoe moments, click through the gallery here.

View Slideshow

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s