Lana Del Rey’s Best Shoe Looks From Over the Years

Lana Del Rey jumped onto the mainstream music scene because of her melancholic songwriting and emotive vocals, but she has continued to make headlines not just for her singing but also for her sense of style, which includes everything from flowing floral gowns to crisp button-down shirts. Today, she debuts her newest album, “Just for Life,” and so we decided to take a look back at some of the songstress’ most memorable style hits.

Whether she’s walking the red carpet, catching a flight at the airport or hitting the streets of Los Angeles, Del Rey likes to wear open-toed shoes.

In 2012, when she was still a fresh face on the music scene, Del Rey donned a cream-colored dress with Salvatore Ferragamo sandals for a red carpet appearance, drawing attention to her feet with a gold-toned toe ring.

Lana Del Rey wears Salvatore Ferragamo sandals to the <em>GQ</em> Men of the Year Awards in September 2012. REX Shutterstock

Since then, the singer has continued to most select open-toed footwear, often opting for flat sandals for a comfortable look. When the weather’s too cool for an open-toed style, Del Rey likes to stay comfortable in flats or even slippers — over the years, one of her favorite shoes has been a monogrammed velvet smoking slipper by Schutz — and she rarely opts for pure height with her shoe choices.

At the 2016 Brit Awards, Del Rey perhaps made the biggest shoe statement she’s ever made: The 32-year-old donned mustard-colored fur-trimmed sandals, which complemented a bohemian flowered dress.

Lana Del Rey in a floral gown and fur trim sandals at the 2016 Brit Awards. REX Shutterstock.

