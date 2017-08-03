Crop Tops & Killer Heels: Here’s What to Expect From Kylie Jenner’s ‘Life of Kylie’ Reality Show

A promotional photo of Kylie Jenner for her new reality show, 'Life of Kylie.' Courtesy of E!

After nearly a decade of appearing on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alongside her famous sisters, Kylie Jenner’s finally going to be the leading lady with “Life of Kylie,” which premieres this weekend and will have a companion pre-show that will stream on Snapchat.

The show will provide a glimpse into Jenner’s busy life, following the mogul as she manages her cosmetics collection, a clothing and shoe label called Kendall + Kylie and other business ventures, all while she spends time with her friends, especially model Jordyn Woods.

The Lip Kit mogul has 96.2 million Instagram followers — she’s one of the top 10 most followed people on the platform — and posts frequently across social media, including Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.

As a result, some of Jenner’s style on the show might be familiar to fans. She likes to flaunt her figure in crop tops and form-hugging dresses, but she also loves athleticwear and frequently sports sneakers, dad hats and track pants. For a night out, the teen knows how to make a bold style statement in heels, wearing sky-high stilettos or fur-trimmed sandals.

While the exact content of the show is mostly under wraps, one clip shows Jenner crashing a high school prom this spring, dressed in a blush-colored Cushnie et Ochs dress and Yeezy Perspex sandals.

Kylie lets us in on a little secret on #LifeofKylie. Find out why she never went to prom: https://t.co/bKXz2lLYrQ pic.twitter.com/InfMY1wCgm — Life of Kylie (@LifeofKylieonE) August 2, 2017

“Life of Kylie” premieres on E! this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, and the pre-show, “Ask Kylie”— where she answers fans’ questions — will debut on Snapchat Discover on Saturday, Aug. 12. Five additional “Ask Kylie” episodes will stream on Saturdays ahead of new episodes of “Life of Kylie.” Jenner’s official snapchat username is @kylizzlemynizzl.