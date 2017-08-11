Kylie Jenner Poses in Lingerie on a Pink Motorcycle in These Sold-Out Cherry-Print Sandals

View Slideshow Kylie Jenner poses by a motorcycle in an all-pink outfit. Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie Jenner has almost 100 million Instagram followers — and she posts often, sharing everything from selfies to high-art shots.

To celebrate as she turns 20, Jenner celebrated the only way she knows: with a series of social media posts. The first photo shoot Jenner shared depicted her in a lacy lingerie — a yellow bra and matching underwear — and sky-high pumps. The “Life of Kylie” star captioned her birthday pics by thanking her fans, writing “thanks for all the birthday wishes!” as the caption on one racy shot.

20 ⭐️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

The reality star’s second and latest shoot, posted last night, seems inspired by Barbie: Jenner is posed on a baby pink motorcycle, dressed in a matching pink bra, with an embellished, fur-trimmed crop top over it, and underwear.

But the highlight of the pink wig-clad star’s look is a pair of color-coordinated, cherry-embroidered Giambattista Valli platform sandals.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

These two shoots demonstrate Jenner’s business savvy: She understands how to make money from the fashion industry, as she’s done with her Kylie Cosmetics company, which has done over $420 million in sales, according to WWD — and the lingerie business is one other celebrities, including Britney Spears, Sofia Vergara and Jessica Simpson, have successfully tapped into.

In addition to selling make-up, Jenner has a clothing and accessories line she runs with sister Kendall, and she’s sponsored by sportswear giant Puma — but the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star often sports high-end designer shoes, such as her favored Olgana Paris fur-trimmed sandals, which she has in multiple colorways, and daring thigh-high Balenciaga boots in bright purple.

The sandals are sold out in Jenner’s chosen pink — a hot colorway that other stars, including Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and Rihanna, have also sported in recent weeks — but they are available at a heavily discounted price from Nordstrom’s Rack in a gray, black and red color scheme.

Giambattista Valli Jacquard Ciliegie Platform Sandal, $399.97; nordstromrack.com

In honor of Jenner’s 20th birthday yesterday, click through the gallery to shop the currently available shoe styles she’s sported, or sponsored, over the past few years.

