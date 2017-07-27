Kourtney Kardashian & More Celebs Are Giving NSFW Twists to Menswear-Inspired Office Suits

View Slideshow L-R: Kourtney Kardashian, Lindsey Vonn, Elizabeth Olsen and Rita Ora in sexy menswear-inspired styles. REX Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian loves to wear her Vans sneakers when out with her kids, but the reality star usually dons ultra-feminine dresses when out at night. For a dinner out on July 26, however, she went for a menswear-inspired look, sporting an oversized gray plaid suit jacket, which she accessorized with heeled boots for a more glamorous look.

Kardashian is not alone in choosing a more masculine piece — both on the red carpet and on the streets, celebrities have been stepping out in glam takes on pantsuits, with shoes often serving as a more feminine element to the look.

Kourtney Kardashian wears a grey plaid suit jacket with denim shorts and burgundy-colored boots while out at Craig’s Restaurant. REX Shutterstock

Kardashian’s younger sister Kendall Jenner and Jenner’s friend Bella Hadid stepped out in menswear-inspired looks while at couture shows in Paris earlier this month. Jenner put a fresh take on a suit jacket with ultra short shorts — finishing the look off with on-trend white sneakers — while Hadid had a more feminine pair of white shoes: 4-inch-heeled Schutz mules.

Bella Hadid after the Fendi couture show in Paris on July 5 in white croco-leather Schutz mules. Splash

Suits for women have also been popping up all over the red carpet lately. Kim Kardashian West — usually a fan of blinged-out dresses or sleek bodycon styles — sported a sophisticated navy pantsuit with heeled Yeezy sandals for a chic look.

Meanwhile, supermodel Cara Delevingne has been wearing pantsuits for many of her appearances as she promotes her new film, “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.” Delevingne proved that suits can be ultra-feminine in a custom Burberry suit with a plunging neckline and heavy embellishment, paired with matching sandals that practically looked like jewelry. Singer Rihanna, who co-stars with Delevingne in the movie, pulled a page out of her friend’s book when she met with French President Emmanuel Macron while wearing an oversized Dior suit jacket and silver Sergio Rossi sandals.

Cara Delevingne, wearing a Burberry custom suit with a crystal capelet and Burberry sandals. REX Shutterstock

For more looks at feminine takes on menswear pieces, look through the gallery.