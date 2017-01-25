Kourtney Kardashian Steps Out in APL Sneakers

Kourtney Kardashian and her three kids during an outing in California yesterday. Splash News

As pregnancy rumors continue to swirl around her, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with her three kids yesterday in her hometown of Calabasas, Calif.

Kardashian and her kids all dressed casually in sweatpants and sneakers

The entire family kept things casual and comfortable, wearing loose-fitting sweatpants and sneakers. Kardashian paired her burgundy Life of Pablo bomber jacket (designed by brother-in-law Kanye West, naturally) with APL’s TechLoom Phantom shoes. Priced at $165, the shoes feature a woven, grid-patterned textile upper.

Kourtney Kardashian steps out in APL’s TechLoom Phantom sneakers. Splash News

Her 4-year-old daughter, Penelope, accessorized her leopard-print zip-up jacket with Converse Chuck Taylor low-tops. Older brother Mason, 7, wore black Nike Roshe One kicks with a pair of baggy gray Nununu sweatpants, detailed with skull patches on the knees.

Reign, who turned two last month, rocked a mini version of Adidas’ Top Ten Hi sneaker, a retro style brought back from the brand’s archives last fall. The shoes looked perfectly cool with his blue-and-white tie-dye sweatpants and sherpa-collar denim jacket.

Earlier in the day, Kardashian palled around with sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, all three of them clad in head-to-toe burgundy outfits. The trio filmed a video for Snapchat and posed for an Instagram photo for their fans.