Kim Kardashian’s Athletic Look Got a Major Upgrade With These Luxe Yeezy Croc Booties

Kim Kardashian West made a splash while out in New York City, upgrading a casual athletic look with a pair of croc-printed boots.

The reality star wore a black Adidas bandeau top, Yeezy Season 5 sweatpants and luxe-looking fun boots from her husband Kanye West’s collection while out for lunch with Scott Disick in New York City.

Kim Kardashian West wears an Adidas bandeau, Yeezy sweatpants and croc-print boots while out in NYC with Scott Disick, who wears white sneakers with a gray long-sleeved shirt and striped shorts. REX/Shutterstock

The look is the latest in a string of ab-baring ensembles for Kardashian West, including a similar look to the one she sported yesterday — a cropped olive-colored T-shirt, gray sweatpants and Yeezy boots — as well as an evening-wear version of the cropped shirt look: a glistening Balmain skirt, paired with leg-lengthening clear Yeezy mules.

The upgraded athleisurewear vibe also seems to be a theme in the 36-year-old’s outfit choices lately. In addition to the two fashion-forward takes on sweatpants, Kardashian West threw on Adidas track shorts with strappy silver sandals for an evening-appropriate look.

Kim Kardashian West wears an Adidas bandeau with Yeezy sweatpants and croc-printed boots in NYC. REX/Shutterstock

A closeup look at Kim Kardashian West’s croc-printed boots. REX/Shutterstock

