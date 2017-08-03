Kim Kardashian’s Athletic Look Got a Major Upgrade With These Luxe Yeezy Croc Booties

Kim Kardashian West made a splash while out in New York City, upgrading a casual athletic look with a pair of croc-printed boots.
The reality star wore a black Adidas bandeau top, Yeezy Season 5 sweatpants and luxe-looking fun boots from her husband Kanye West’s collection while out for lunch with Scott Disick in New York City.
The look is the latest in a string of ab-baring ensembles for Kardashian West, including a similar look to the one she sported yesterday — a cropped olive-colored T-shirt, gray sweatpants and Yeezy boots — as well as an evening-wear version of the cropped shirt look: a glistening Balmain skirt, paired with leg-lengthening clear Yeezy mules.
The upgraded athleisurewear vibe also seems to be a theme in the 36-year-old’s outfit choices lately. In addition to the two fashion-forward takes on sweatpants, Kardashian West threw on Adidas track shorts with strappy silver sandals for an evening-appropriate look.
