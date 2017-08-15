Kim Kardashian Matched a Sheer Shirt With Clear Mules & Then Glowed in a Nude Jumpsuit

Kim Kardashian West paired a see-through bandeau top and track pants with clear Yeezy Season 4 mules for a revealing look yesterday while out in Los Angeles.
This is not the first time Kardashian West has chosen these daring mules: She wore them with a shiny Balmain skirt and a skimpy crop top in July, and she paired them with an oversized suit jacket and cropped leggings on Friday. The reality star, who stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall, likes to lengthen her legs with clear shoes — and since the mules have a 4-inch heel, she adds some extra height, too.
Later in the day, Kardashian West took to social media to share another daring look with her followers: A shimmery, translucent jumpsuit, layered over a nude Spanx bodysuit, that practically glowed in the dark. In a Snapchat video showing off the sizzling outfit, Kardashian West revealed she was on set for a top-secret photo shoot.
The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star paired the jumpsuit with similarly shiny stiletto sandals (a style she has stepped out in frequently in recent weeks) for a sparkly ensemble head-to-toe.
Click through the gallery to see more of Kardashian West’s attention-grabbing looks through the years.
Want more?
Kim Kardashian Wears Oversized Suit Jacket While Rocking the Clear Shoe Trend
Kim Kardashian’s Athletic Look Got a Major Upgrade With These Luxe Yeezy Croc Booties
How Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé and Other Celeb Moms Are Matching With Their Kids in Style