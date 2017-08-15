Kim Kardashian Matched a Sheer Shirt With Clear Mules & Then Glowed in a Nude Jumpsuit

View Slideshow Kim Kardashian West stepping out in New York on Aug. 1. Rex Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian West paired a see-through bandeau top and track pants with clear Yeezy Season 4 mules for a revealing look yesterday while out in Los Angeles.

#kimkardashian out in Los Angles ⭐️✌🏻 #instagood #instagram #instalove #love #celebritydailyfashion A post shared by Global Celebrity News (@celebritynewsandfashion) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:28am PDT

This is not the first time Kardashian West has chosen these daring mules: She wore them with a shiny Balmain skirt and a skimpy crop top in July, and she paired them with an oversized suit jacket and cropped leggings on Friday. The reality star, who stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall, likes to lengthen her legs with clear shoes — and since the mules have a 4-inch heel, she adds some extra height, too.

Later in the day, Kardashian West took to social media to share another daring look with her followers: A shimmery, translucent jumpsuit, layered over a nude Spanx bodysuit, that practically glowed in the dark. In a Snapchat video showing off the sizzling outfit, Kardashian West revealed she was on set for a top-secret photo shoot.

Kim wearing a @gucci Jumpsuit last night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/u5S4MJXIVU — Kim Kardashian West (@KKW_Updates) August 15, 2017

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star paired the jumpsuit with similarly shiny stiletto sandals (a style she has stepped out in frequently in recent weeks) for a sparkly ensemble head-to-toe.

She glows 💎 @kimkardashian @chrisappleton1 @simoneharouche #MakeupByMario A post shared by MARIO (@makeupbymario) on Aug 14, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

Click through the gallery to see more of Kardashian West’s attention-grabbing looks through the years.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Wears Oversized Suit Jacket While Rocking the Clear Shoe Trend

Kim Kardashian’s Athletic Look Got a Major Upgrade With These Luxe Yeezy Croc Booties

How Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé and Other Celeb Moms Are Matching With Their Kids in Style