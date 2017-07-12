Kim Kardashian West & North West Both Wore Adidas Shorts — but With Very Different Shoes

Kim Kardashian West poses with daughter North West in a June Instagram post. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West and her daughter, North, both stepped out in Adidas track shorts yesterday — but while Kardashian West opted for stiletto sandals, North went with stylish fur slides.

Kardashian West wore a white ribbed tank top, a complete reversal from the day before, when she wore a sheer bra with no shirt over it, completing her look with velvet cropped leggings and Yeezy mules.

Kim Kardashian West stepped out in Adidas track shorts and strappy silver stilettos. Splash News

A close-up of Kardashian West’s shoes. Splash News

The 36-year-old reality star’s outfit provides a fresh spin on athleisure style, blending high-end sandals with casual gym shorts.

North’s look, meanwhile, provided a more typical take on athletic wear. The 4-year-old daughter of Kardashian West and rapper Kanye West wore an Adidas tank top with her shorts, finishing off the look with black Akid faux fur slides — shoes she and cousin Penelope Disick have worn frequently.

Although she hasn’t yet begun elementary school, North has already made a splash with her sense of style — and that’s due at least in part to her fashionable parents.

