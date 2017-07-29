How Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé and Other Celeb Moms Are Matching With Their Kids in Style

(L-R) Blue Ivy and Beyoncé; Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte; Kim Kardashian and North West Instagram/Splash News

In recent years, celebrity kids have become fashion icons in their own rights — and a lot of that is because they’re taking fashion inspiration from their stylish parents.

Some celebrities have taken the twinning idea to its max. Mariah Carey and her young daughter wore the exact same outfit at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards this year, while Kim Kardashian West and her daughter, North West, stepped out in matching silvery dresses for Kanye West’s concert. Beyoncé and her daughter, Blue Ivy, like to wear matching colorful floral dresses, with Beyoncé wearing sky-high heels and Blue wearing kid-appropriate flat sandals.

Me & my mini me! #MSG #DaddysConcert #vetements #yeezyseason4clearmules A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 6, 2016 at 2:18pm PDT

Kardashian West has done the twinning look in a more subtle way, too. The two of them wore matching Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers in March 2016, both pairing their shoes with all-black looks. Kourtney Kardashian, Kardashian West’s older sister, has also worn the same shoes as her young daughter, Penelope Disick. Kardashian and Disick own matching Vans sneakers, which the two of them frequently sport on the same days.

Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope Disick, both wearing Vans Old Skool sneakers. Splash

Some celebrity mothers don’t wear exactly the same pieces as their mini mes, but instead coordinate colors. Although Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte never step out in the same clothes — Princess Charlotte wears sensible Mary Janes, but her mom likes to wear towering heels or her favorite Superga sneakers — the toddler often wears the same color as her mom.

Kate Middleton with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Berlin, all dressed in blue. REX Shutterstock

To see more celebrities dressed in coordinated looks with their children, click through the gallery.

