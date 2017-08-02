Kim Kardashian West Does the Braless Trend in Sparkly Sandals While Out With Kendall Jenner in NYC

Kim Kardashian steps out in NYC, accompanied by younger sister Kendall Jenner. REX/Shutterstock

While out in New York City with half-sister Kendall Jenner yesterday, Kim Kardashian West sported a trendy look: a see-through black tank top, camouflage-printed shorts and sky-high sparkly silver sandals.

Kim Kardashian West wears a see-through blank tank top with no bra underneath, a pair of military-inspired shorts and sparkly sandals. REX/Shutterstock

Kardashian West went braless, a trend that other celebrities, including Jenner, Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez, have embraced this summer. This is not the first time that Kardashian West did the no-bra trend: The 36-year-old stepped out in July clad in a white tank top, Adidas athletic shorts and metallic stiletto sandals, a similar outfit to the one she wore yesterday.

The stiletto sandals the reality star selected seem to be having a moment: She wore the same shoes in July, pairing them with a fitted, glittery tank top and leggings, while out in Beverly Hills last month.

SPAM A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

While Kardashian West went for summery sandals, Jenner opted for what perhaps could be the big shoe trend of the fall: knee-high slouchy boots, which she paired with an off-the-shoulder minidress.

Kendall Jenner, wearing a minidress with black slouch boots, steps out with older sister Kim Kardashian. REX/Shutterstock

Want more?

Kim Kardashian West Wore Clear Yeezy Mules With This Revealing Look

How Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé and Other Celeb Moms Are Matching With Their Kids in Style

Kim Kardashian West Goes for Barely-There Look at Balmain Party

Kim Kardashian Debuts ‘Insane’ Armenian Croc-Skin Pumps Emblazoned With Her Name