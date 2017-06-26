Khloe Kardashian Goes Glam for Surprise Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 33rd birthday Sunday. REX/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian turns 33 tomorrow, but the reality star celebrated big last night at a surprise birthday party. Arriving with leopard-print-clad NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Kardashian glistened in a sequin-embellished minidress, which she paired with metallic strappy sandals and a sparkly gold clutch.

Khloe Kardashian arrives with boyfriend Tristan Thompson to her surprise birthday celebration. Kim Kardashian West / Snapchat

June 25: @khloekardashian & @realtristan13 Out In Los Angeles. #khlostan A post shared by Kardashian & Jenner Clan (@kuwtkau) on Jun 26, 2017 at 4:56am PDT

Of course, her famous family members all came out to surprise her at the star-studded affair.

Her oldest sister, Kourtney, wore head-to-toe black velvet, trying out the off-the-shoulder trend and finishing off her stylish look with a pair of pointy-toe black pumps.

25 June: @kourtneykardash Out In Los Angeles. #kourtneykardashian A post shared by Kardashian & Jenner Clan (@kuwtkau) on Jun 26, 2017 at 4:53am PDT

Kendall Jenner came dressed in a fringe crop top and pair of Levi’s jeans, topping off her look with velvet, like Kourtney, in Balenciaga’s hot-pink velvet boots. Khloe’s youngest sister, Kylie, sported an Attico rainbow-striped sequined dress, which she paired with strappy black heeled sandals.

Kylie Jenner wore a striped dress with black sandals to her sister Khloé’s birthday party. Splash

Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner made footwear the centerpiece of her outfit at the party, wearing a simple black dress that she elevated with a pair of black fringe heels.

Kris Jenner wore all black for her middle daughter’s birthday celebration. Splash

In addition to Kardashian-Jenners, the guest list also included some other famous friends including Melanie Griffith and Stephanie Sheppard. But since Khloe hasn’t officially turned 33 yet, the celebrations could very well continue throughout the week.

