Buzzy Singer Khalid Performs in Purple Tracksuit on ‘Today’ Show

Khalid performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza, in New York. Rex/Shutterstock

R&B singer Khalid was greeted with crowds of fans as he gave a public performance in New York this morning.

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old singer and songwriter stopped by the Today Plaza at Rockefeller Center, where he performed songs such as “Location,” “Young Dumb & Broke,” and “8Teen.” The night before, Khalid performed on CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” for the first time.

Khalid performs on NBC’s “Today” show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. Rex (Shutterstock)

Dressed in a retro-style purple and black tracksuit with pockets on the arms and knees, Khalid sang before a huge crowd of fans, who screamed his name and danced to the music. Khalid’s hit song “Location” peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100. He has repeatedly been named as this year’s breakout star by music publications in both the U.S. and the U.K., while his debut album, “American Teen,” has already been designated Platinum.

“7 months later, American Teen is Platinum. Thank you guys so much for EVERYTHING! I love you guys! A debut album with NO features,” Khalid wrote about the certification on his Instagram.

Khalid finished off the visit with one more surprise: He announced that he plans to go on tour in 2018, with tickets going on sale on Nov. 23.