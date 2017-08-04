Kendall Jenner Embraces ‘Underboob’ Trend in Edgy Prada Sandals That Took a Beating

View Slideshow Kendall Jenner wears a white crop top in New York City. Splash News

Two nights in a row — first for a night out with Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid, then for a date with A$AP Rocky — Kendall Jenner stepped out in New York City wearing a statement pair of Prada sandals, complete with a rose ornament, pink jewels and flame-detailing on the straps.

On Aug. 2, Jenner paired the sandals with a revealing crop top and asymmetrical army green skirt, accessorizing with a logo-covered Louis Vuitton bag.

Kendall Jenner wears a white crop top with underboob showing, a green skirt and embellished Prada sandals. Splash News

Jenner went for a more casual look the next night. The model sported an athletic-inspired look, wearing a black, cropped T-shirt with sweatpants as she went to a Tyler, the Creator concert with A$AP Rocky.

While she wore the same shoes, they appeared to have taken a beating the night before: The roses encrusting both shoes had fallen off, leaving a bronze-toned circle in their place.

Kendall Jenner heads to a Tyler, the Creator concert with A$AP Rocky, dressed in a cropped, black T-shirt, sweatpants and Prada sandals. Splash News

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s Prada sandals. Splash News

If the 21-year-old wants to get her hands on another pair of the shoes, with rose detailing intact, it won’t be easy: These sandals are from Prada’s spring 2012 collection and are no longer available in stores.

But even with the missing embellishment, this footwear choice still makes a stylish impact.

Jenner has a closet full of stylish shoes — including a slew of sneakers from Adidas, the brand for which she serves as ambassador — but she frequently will re-wear some of her most loved styles.

To look at Jenner’s low-key style in Adidas, click through the gallery.

