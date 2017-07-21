How Kendall Jenner & Supermodels Made Very Tiny Denim Shorts With Booties the Big Summer Trend

View Slideshow (L-R): Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and Stella Maxwell. REX Shutterstock/Splash

Denim cutoffs are the go-to summer short, but paired with a T-shirt and flip-flops, the look can start to feel tired as the summer drags on. Celebrities have figured out the perfect footwear to elevate denim shorts this summer: boots.

There’s no one boot style that works with the classic short, but workboots might be the most popular item to pair them with. This calls to mind ’90s grunge — a look that’s back in style these days.

Kendall Jenner wears Sergio Rossi pumps before the Fashion for Relief show in Cannes, France, on May 21. REX Shutterstock

Model Stella Maxwell rocked her jean shorts with a matching jacket, topping off her look with black military-inspired boots. Model Hailey Baldwin also did the double-denim look in her chunky boots. The 20-year-old pulled off very short denim shorts and boots in style during Coachella, glamming up the look with statement earrings and bedazzled fishnets.

Hailey Baldwin wears a distressed-denim jacket and jean shorts with sturdy black boots. REX/Shutterstock

Other celebrities have gone in a different direction with their jean short and bootie pairings. Former Miss USA Olivia Culpo wore a pair of denim Chloé booties with her shorts, putting her own spin on double denim.

Olivia Culpo wears short denim cutoffs with a pair of Chloé denim booties at Coachella. REX/Shutterstock

Lucy Hale showed that denim shorts aren’t just a summer item. She stepped out in a long-sleeved white shirt with distressed-0denim shorts and Isabel Marant embroidered booties — a look that could work well into the fall even for someone who doesn’t live in a warm climate.

Lucy Hale wears Isabel Marant booties while out and about in Studio City, Calif. Splash News

Of course, the humble jean short can be elevated even further: Kendall Jenner wore a pair of cutoffs on the red carpet at Cannes, dressing them up with Gianvito Rossi pumps.

