Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Wear This Major Summer Shoe Trend Out in NYC

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid stepped out in New York together wearing in-synch, on-trend outfits: red tops, jeans and white shoes.

Jenner put her own spin on the braless trend in a see-through top, while Hadid wore a strapless patterned shirt. Both models accessorized their looks with gold jewelry — Jenner wore heavy hoop earrings, while Hadid opted for minimalist jewelry — and tiny ’90s-inspired sunglasses. Each carried a fanny pack over their shoulder instead of on their waist.

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid both wear red tops, jeans and white shoes while headed to an NYC spa. Splash News

Where the two models’ outfits differed most was their shoe style. Both stepped out in white shoes, but Jenner opted for sock-fit boots, while Hadid did a more athletic look in a pair of Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

Jenner completed her look with snow white Stuart Weitzman clingy boots — a shoe that other celebrities, including Selena Gomez and Hadid’s older sister, Gigi, have also worn — for a casual but put-together look.

Kendall Jenner wears a red top, jeans and white boots while out in NYC. Splash News

Although Hadid has put her own take on the white boot trend — she wore an inexpensive Topshop pair with white jeans and a tank top for a monochromatic look — the Nike ambassador added an athletic element to her outfit instead, sporting a pair of Air Jordan sneakers.

Bella Hadid wears a red crop top, lightwash jeans and Nike Air Jordan sneakers while out in NYC. Splash News

