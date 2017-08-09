Kendall Jenner Goes Clubbing in These Hotly Anticipated $1,800 Architectural Heels With Blake Griffin

View Slideshow Kendall Jenner. REX Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner keeps demonstrating how to make boots work for summer — stepping out in a wide variety of colors and styles, including white leather and pink velvet — but she may have pulled off the most wintry shoe of all last night.

Jenner stepped out in a silky little black dress and oversized white dress shirt on Tuesday at LA nightclub Avenue, topping her look off with 4-inch Saint Laurent slouch boots. The patent leather boots have an offbeat heel, adding an architectural shoe element that’s right on trend and kept Jenner’s simple outfit from coming across as boring.

Jenner was accompanied by NBA star Blake Griffin, linking up later in the night with Hailey Baldwin, her younger sister, Kylie, and rapper Travis Scott for a night out in Los Angeles.

Her nearly $1,800 shiny black boots can be pre-ordered from the Saint Laurent website, but the luxurious shoes — which can be worn either straight up or scrunched down — won’t ship out until October.

Saint Laurent Jodie 105 Boot in black patent leather, $1,795; ysl.com

