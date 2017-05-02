Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Showed Even More Skin at Met Gala After-Party

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner attend the Met Gala after-party. Splash

Partners in crime Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid left seriously little to the imagination when it came to their outfits for Monday’s Met Gala. Both supermodels chose sheer, bordering-on-naked looks to attend the annual fundraiser, celebrating the launch of the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” exhibit at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Bella Hadid wearing Alexander Wang. REX Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner wears Christian Louboutin pumps at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

Bella Hadid attends the Met Gala after-party. Splash

However, whereas their red-carpet attire was a head-to-toe affair (with the exception of the outfits’ plunging backs), when it came to their costume changes for the after-party at 1OAK, the girls took the “naked” trend to new extremes.

Hadid upped the ante on her crystal-mesh Alexander Wang body stocking of earlier by donning a mesh minidress by the same designer. She went braless, her only concession to modesty being a (small) strip of black masking tape across each nipple. Even her pumps followed the naked theme with their Perspex straps.

Kendall Jenner attends the Met Gala after-party. Splash

As for Jenner, she wore an itsy-bitsy Lurex bralette beneath a sheer yellow blouson and teamed it with the tiniest mini imaginable. Even that was held together at one side with barely-there cross-lacing.

Emperor’s new clothes? Walk this way.

Want more?

Lena Dunham, Salma Hayek, Priyanka Chopra and More Celebrities Wearing Boots on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Serena Williams Shows Off Baby Bump on Met Gala Red Carpet

These Are Met Gala 2017’s Most Dramatic Entrances