Kelly Ripa Wears Bright Red Pumps to Reveal Her New Co-Host

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa, the co-host of ABC morning show “Live,” has a new seatmate.

The talkshow host, a self-professed shoe lover and former spokesperson for athletic brand Ryka, teased fans on Twitter on Sunday that she would reveal her new counterpart on Monday’s broadcast.

Ripa, who had on a pair of patent red pumps, told viewers today that Ryan Seacrest would take over the coveted spot.

“Today, the next chapter of the ‘Live’ story is about to be written,” she said during the show’s opening segment. “Today, my new co-host will officially be joining me on ‘Live.’ And today is a very good day.”

The two new co-hosts meet with one of their first guests on “Live with Kelly & Ryan.” ABC.

The seat has been open since former co-host Michael Strahan abruptly left last year for “Good Morning America.” Since then, Ripa, who has been a “Live” host since 2001, has had a number of high-profile guests test out for the part.

Seacrest, the former “American Idol” host, made his debut wearing a blue vest and brown blazer. He told viewers it was hard to keep the details of his new job under wraps.

“Kelly and I were friends for a long time, and when we found out this was going to happen, we were told to keep it a secret — and we’re not great at that,” he said.

Seacrest is expected to continue his other media jobs such as his nationally syndicated weekly radio program, hosting red carpet specials and producing reality shows.