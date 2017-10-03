Katy Perry Lists Hollywood Hills Home for $9.5M

Katy Perry's Hollywood Hills home listed for $9.5 million. Courtesy of Trulia

Katy Perry has listed her home in the Hollywood Hills for $9.5 million.

The footwear designer and pop star’s unloading a four-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion in the exclusive Outpost Estates neighborhood. The digs, built in 1954, include four compounds: A Mediterranean-inspired main residence, a security structure, a guest house and a gym facility.

Katy Perry’s Hollywood Hills home listed for $9.5 million. Courtesy of Trulia

The sitting room features a fireplace and plenty of windows for sun-drenched leisure time. Upstairs, the master suite includes a roman bath and another large fireplace.

The gym is outfitted with cardio and strength-training equipment and a generous amount of space.

Katy Perry’s Hollywood Hills home listed for $9.5 million. Courtesy of Trulia

Katy Perry’s Hollywood Hills home listed for $9.5 million. Courtesy of Trulia

Outside, lemon trees line the entryway on two acres of property that boasts stunning cityscape views alongside the large pool and terraces.



