Katie Holmes, Jessica Chastain & More Celebs Take Ralph Lauren’s Front Row at NYFW

View Slideshow Katie Holmes at Ralph Lauren's spring '18 presentation at NYFW. Rex Shutterstock

A-list actors, basketball stars and models are hitting up the front row for Ralph Lauren spring ’18 collection debut at New York Fashion Week tonight.

Award-winning actress Jessica Chastain made an appearance with new Italian husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, who works in the fashion industry. Getting his start at Armani where he worked as the director of public relations — he now works for French fashion brand Moncler.

Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in the front row at Ralph Lauren. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Katie Holmes also stepped out for the show — sporting a brown leather jacket paired with gold metallic pants and black sandals.

Katie Holmes sitting front row at Ralph Lauren spring ’18 for NYFW. Rex Shutterstock

Basketball star Kevin Love looked sharp sporting a green double-breasted suit with brown shoes for the occasion.

Basketball star Kevin Love in the front row at Ralph Lauren. Rex Shutterstock

For more celebs like Nina Dobrev and Sistine Stallone sitting in the front row at Ralph Lauren, check out the gallery.

