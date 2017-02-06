Watch Kate Middleton Sprint in a Pair of New Balance Sneakers

Kate Middleton sprints down a track during a London Marathon training event. REX Shutterstock

It’s well known that Kate Middleton is quite athletic, and on Sunday, she once again got to show off her natural talent.

During a training event for the London Marathon at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Middleton had some fun during a relay race against her husband, Prince William, and brother-in-law Prince Harry.

The three lined up and sprinted down the track toward their relay partners. The Duchess of Cambridge gave an impressive effort in a pair of New Balance sneakers and a sporty red jacket.

Kate Middleton wearing New Balance sneakers during a London Marathon training event. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Prince William run in a relay race at a London Marathon training event. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton, Prince William (center) and Prince Harry (far right) race during a London Marathon training event. REX Shutterstock

The event was held by Heads Together, which is a charity started by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry supporting mental health causes. The charity is also the London Marathon’s Charity of the Year.

Today, Middleton was back in her usual attire — a favored Luisa Spagnoli suit and Gianvito Rossi pumps — for an event at Place2Be, a children’s mental health charity that is part of Heads Together. The event marks the start of Children’s Mental Health Week.

Middleton wearing a Luisa Spagnoli suit that she’s worn several times before and Gianvito Rossi pumps. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton wearing a Luisa Spagnoli suit and Gianvito Rossi pumps. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Middleton’s best looks.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Just Wore the Same Color That Ivanka Trump Did During Inauguration Festivities

Kate Middleton Steps Out in Erdem and Tod’s Pumps

Kate Middleton’s 35 Best Shoe Looks