Kate Middleton Wears a Very Princess-y Look at a London Museum

Kate Middleton is known for blending high- and low-end items. But at the opening of the Natural History Museum’s Hintze Hall Thursday night, the duchess opted for full opulence.

Middleton wore a pale blue Preen by Thornton Bregazzi frock, which she paired with scalloped Prada sandals and a purple-and-black clutch.

The duchess’ appearance comes one day after she exuded elegance in a pink Marchesa gown — and Princess Diana’s tiara — for a state dinner at Buckingham Palace with the visiting Spanish royals, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. But she decided to forego the extravagant  jewelry for the museum hall opening, opting for just a pair of Cassandra Goad earrings.

Middleton’s stylish scalloped sandals retail for $820 and are available for purchase online.

