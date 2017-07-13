Kate Middleton Wears a Very Princess-y Look at a London Museum

Kate Middleton debuts new haircut at Wimbledon. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton is known for blending high- and low-end items. But at the opening of the Natural History Museum’s Hintze Hall Thursday night, the duchess opted for full opulence.

Middleton wore a pale blue Preen by Thornton Bregazzi frock, which she paired with scalloped Prada sandals and a purple-and-black clutch.

The Duchess of Cambridge flaunted her bold shorter 'kob' hairstyle this evening at the Natural History Museum as she joined Sir David Attenborough to unveil the new blue whale skeleton. Kate, 35, wore a pale blue dress for the glittering gala and although she was seen without any extravagant jewellery or a tiara she still managed to steal the show. The Duchess showed off her fresh glossy new hairstyle which is noticeably shorter than her earlier looks. #katemiddleton #katemiddletonstyle A post shared by @the_cambridgefamily_ on Jul 13, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

The duchess’ appearance comes one day after she exuded elegance in a pink Marchesa gown — and Princess Diana’s tiara — for a state dinner at Buckingham Palace with the visiting Spanish royals, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. But she decided to forego the extravagant jewelry for the museum hall opening, opting for just a pair of Cassandra Goad earrings.

Middleton’s stylish scalloped sandals retail for $820 and are available for purchase online.

Prada scalloped suede sandals, $820; net-a-porter.com