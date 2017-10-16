Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Appearance at Paddington Station

View Slideshow Kate Middleton makes an appearance at Paddington Station on Oct. 16. Rex Shutterstock

Kate Middleton stepped out for a surprise appearance today, dancing with Paddington Bear at Paddington Station alongside husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Cambridge sported a petal pink Orla Kiely dress with flower appliqué, which she paired with pointy-toe black pumps for a chic look.

She looked to be in good spirits, dancing with Paddington Bear while her husband looked on in amusement at the event, a promotional effort for “Paddington 2.” Middleton and her royal counterparts met cast and crew from the movie and then joined children from the charities they support, embarking on the Belmond British Pullman train.

Kate Middleton, clad in a pink dress with flower appliqué and black pumps, dances with Paddington Bear as Prince William watches on Oct. 16. Rex Shutterstock

Middleton, who has two children, Prince George and Prince Charlotte, with Prince William, is expecting her third child and thus has greatly reduced her schedule of public appearances.

Kate Middleton chats with Paddington Bear at Paddington Station on Oct. 16. Rex Shutterstock

Although the 35-year-old has scaled back on public engagements, she appeared at a World Mental Health Day event in London Oct. 10, clad in a blue lace Temperley London dress with Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Kate Middleton at World Mental Health Day in London on Oct. 10. Rex Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see how Middleton dressed during her last two pregnancies.

