Karlie Kloss Celebrates 25th Birthday in Two Flirty Looks With 5-Inch Heels

Karlie Kloss may be 6 feet 2 inches tall, but that doesn’t stop the model from stepping out in soaring heels.
To celebrate her 25th birthday yesterday, Kloss partied with friends — including the singer Rita Ora — at a Los Angeles nightclub, donning nearly 5-inch Giuseppe Zanotti heels with her sparkly, black minidress.
Earlier that day, the model put an entirely different spin on the same killer heels. At the Hanes x Karla Party, Kloss wore a high-waisted, purple leather skirt with a generous slit, which she paired with a simple, white T-shirt.
Kloss kept the looks flirty and fun with her hair styled in a high ponytail.
While these sandals might not work so well for an all-day look, Kloss proved that they can transition from cocktail hour to the club, wearing them both for a work-related event and a birthday night out.
Taking to Instagram, the stunner thanked fans for their birthday wishes.
“Thank you ALL for the overwhelming love and birthday wishes 😘 I am the happiest (and biggest) kid today. Can’t believe I’m 2️⃣5️⃣ 🙊🎂” she captioned a photo.
The 25-year-old’s 5-inch heels are available for purchase online.
Giuseppe Zanotti Coline Patent Triple-Strap 110mm Sandal, $845; bergdorfgoodman.com
