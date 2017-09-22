The Kardashians Sat Down With Megyn Kelly — And They Coordinated Their Outfits

The Kardashians appear on the "Today" show. Courtesy of "Today"

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” first aired 10 years ago, and in celebration of a decade-long reign, the family sat down with Megyn Kelly for an interview that aired on NBC’s “Today” show yesterday.

Matriarch Kris Jenner appeared with daughters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe — all dressed in black — and Kendall.

Kourtney opted for an ultra-low-cut black minidress, which she paired with black booties for a racy look. Khloe opted for a similar look, donning a knee-length black dress and heels. Kim sported a sleek bob, teaming a strapless black jumpsuit with see-through sandals.

The Kardashians appear on an interview with Megyn Kelly. Courtesy of "Today"

Kendall and Kris both wore white tops paired with sleek black sandals. Kendall opted for an off-the-shoulder top and skirt, while Kris wore a white suit with a black bustier underneath.

While 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest sister in the family, was not present, her booming cosmetics business — which could be worth $1 billion by 2021 — was a discussion point.

“My little sister has an insane business, and anyone who says they don’t want their kid to be like that and have an insane business at 19 and literally be so successful is insane to me,” Kendall told Kelly.

Reflecting back on the show, Kim told Kelly that the good has by far outweighed the bad, noting that she met husband Kanye West because of her work on “KUWTK.”

“I don’t think if I was doing what I would be doing now I would’ve met my husband. I wouldn’t have my babies. We’ve traveled the world. I don’t think we ever would’ve been to the places that we’ve been to,” she said.

The full interview can be watched on YouTube now.

Want more?

Kourtney Kardashian Flatters Her Legs in Kimono Minidress & Two-Tone Sandals

Kim Kardashian Glammed Up a Mom Look While Taking Her Kids Ice Skating