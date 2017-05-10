The Kardashian ‘Palace of Dreams’ TV Home Is on Sale for $9M

The home featured in "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" is on sale for $8.9 million. Courtesy of TopTenRealEstate.

The extravagant home seen on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” since 2004 is now on sale with an asking price of $8.995 million.

Production designers on the E! reality series used breathtaking exterior shots of the Italian-style Palazzo Dei Sogni — which translates to “Palace of Dreams” — to serve as the main roost of the Kardashian-Jenners since season four.

The 7,800-square-foot residence is in Studio City, Calif., in the Hollywood Hills, and not in Calabasas — the real-life posh community nearly 20 miles away, where Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian West and Yeezy designer Kanye West have enjoyed time inside momager Kris Jenner’s residence.

Located on nearly an acre in the exclusive Fryman Estates, neighbors include George Clooney, Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars. The property has been used onscreen before, with credits that include HBO’s “Rome,” “True Blood” and “Entourage.”

Inspired by the Medici Castle in Florence, it boasts seven bedrooms, eight baths, formal living and dinning rooms, a screening room, a billiards room and a 2,000-bottle wine cellar.

Rustic details include Venetian plastered walls, ceiling and wall murals by artist Giorgio Tuscani, and 17th-century chandeliers.

The property is tucked away from the streets with a spectacular gated entryway and sprawling landscaping. Other highlights include terraces, a salt-water swimming pool with waterfall, an outdoor kitchen, and parking for 10 cars.

Robert E. Howell of Keller Williams Beverly Hills is the listing agent.