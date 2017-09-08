Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Kaia & More Celebs Hit Book Launch at NYFW

Influential fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott recently launched their first-ever retrospective book, featuring 300 of their favorite photographs, which happens to include many nudes.
And as you’d expect, a flurry of A-list celebs stepped out for the occasion featured at New York Fashion Week on Thursday.
Kaia Gerber — who walked her very first runway at Calvin Klein last night — attended the bash with mom Cindy Crawford and dad Randy Gerber. While the 16-year-old up-and-comer donned leather combat boots, her supermodel mom opted for slinky black sandals with a burgundy jumpsuit.
Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian made an appearance at the book launch — showing off slivers of toned tummy in a Tom Ford for Gucci cut-out dress, platinum hair and strappy black sandals.
Lily Aldridge also hit the NYFW event in a plunging black minidress and from Saint Laurent and Niki over-the-knee velevet boots from the same designer. The in-demand boots with triangular heels are available for preorder for $1,795 on barneys.com.
Check out the gallery for more celebs at the Mert and Marcus book launch.
Want more?
Cap Toe Shoes Were Trending on the NYFW Runway at Calvin Klein Collection and Tom Ford
Lupita Nyong’o & More Celebs Sit Front Row In Their Calvins at NYFW
Ronnie Fieg Brings Out LeBron James and Scottie Pippen in Epic Kith Sport NYFW Experience