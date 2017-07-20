Justin Bieber Wore Actual Hotel Slippers Out in Beverly Hills Yesterday

Justin Bieber performs in France on June 24. REX Shutterstock

Justin Bieber stepped out in a very interesting look yesterday, wearing hotel slippers with boxer-like shorts and red calf-length socks.

The singer is a notorious joker — he infamously sang the wrong words to his summertime banger “Despacito” — but walking through the streets of Beverly Hills, Calif. in a pair of white slippers is noteworthy even for him.

Bieber paired his slippers with red Vetements x Reebok socks. He also wore Off-White plaid shorts that resemble boxers, keeping the comfortable pajama-inspired look going. This is not the first time Bieber has stepped out in these shorts: He wore them with white Yeezy sneakers in June. Supermodel Bella Hadid— a big fan of Off-White — has also stepped out in the boxer-like shorts, which she wore with a cozy white sweater and strappy heeled sandals.

June 5: #BellaHadid out in New York City. A post shared by Hadid News (@hadidnews) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

While the hotel slippers worn by Bieber aren’t available for purchase, his Vetements x Reebok socks can be purchased online for $85 a pair.

Vetements x Reebok Cotton-Blend Socks, $85; modesens.com