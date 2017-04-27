Melania Trump and Argentine First Lady Juliana Awada Wear Very Different Looks for White House Meeting

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Argentine President Mauricio Macri and First Lady Juliana Awada on Thursday April 27 to the White House for talks on trade, instability in Venezuela, security and more. Argentina’s First Lady chose a blood-orange head-to-toe ensemble, with a peplum detailing, clutch bag and pumps. Known for her chic taste, Awada has become an international style star of late.
First Lady Melania Trump also sported a peplum cut for the occasion, pairing a military-style blazer with a high-slit pencil skirt and snakeskin heels.
The newly elected presidents made their way in to the Oval Office for photos and remarks with the press. “First time in the Oval Office for the President and Mrs. Macri. And it’s a great, great honor to have them here. He’s been my friend for many years. We’ve known each other for long, prior to politics. And who would have thought this was going to happen — “ said Trump, with Macri retorting, “No one.”
“We’re just going to be great friends, better than ever before. And we’re off to a wonderful start, because I’ve known Mauricio for so many years, and I know the kind of person he is. He’s a great person and he’s a great leader. He will do a fantastic job for Argentina. And I feel very comfortable backing him, because they need certain things from the United States. I feel very comfortable backing him because I know what I’m backing. I’m backing a man who loves his people and loves his country,” said the president, who then fielded questions on the importation of lemons from Argentina to the United Staes, North Korea and NAFTA.
