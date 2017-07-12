John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter, Luna, Is a Budding Fashion Star

View Slideshow Chrissy Teigen with daughter Luna in Los Angeles earlier this year. Splash

Part of our “Tiny Tastemakers” series, meet the new class of celebrity children who are delivering style inspiration to the masses — not to mention a serious sales boost to the kids’ market.

Here, we take a closer look at one of Hollywood’s youngest influencers, Luna Stephens:

Luna has shown that good style starts in the cradle. Since her arrival in April 2016, the 1-year-old daughter of Hollywood power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen has become an Instagram fashion star. Featured regularly on both of her parents’ feeds, Luna inspires her legions of fans with her globe-trotting lifestyle — she spent the last two months tagging along on her dad’s “Darkness and Light” tour — and her always-stylish outfits.

Spotted in: Luna is already enjoying the perks of having famous friends: For Valentine’s Day this year, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids, North and Saint West, sent her a pair of Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers. Last month, Luna threw out the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners game in a personalized baseball jersey and pink-laced Converse kicks.

Luna admires her first pair of Yeezys, a gift from North and Saint West. Snapchat

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen help a Converse-clad Luna throw out the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners game. Courtesy of Instagram

“It” factor: “Luna is still quite young, but she’s already made a strong style statement,” said Maisonette co-founder Luisana Mendoza de Roccia. “We all remember the adorable hula-girl outfit she donned recently — it was colorful and fun. Chrissy is not afraid to have fun with Luna’s style. After all, she herself has a wonderful sense of humor, and you can see that manifesting in how she dresses Luna.”

