All the Details on the Shoes Jennifer Lopez Wore for her July Fourth Performance

Jennifer Lopez may be 47 years old, but the singer still has one of the most enviable figures in the music industry — and she proved that she can pull off thigh-bearing looks better than anyone at her July Fourth performance, filmed earlier in the weekend, where she rocked a series of bodysuits and a full-length dress with double slits down the sides.
J.Lo started the night in a Fausto Puglisi gown with double slits. While the gown was not red, white and blue, it had gold star embellishments reminiscent of fireworks, and she accessorized with a pair of platform Jimmy Choo sandals. Her boyfriend, former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez, looked on as she taped the performance, clad in a pale blue shirt, white trousers and cerulean New Balance sneakers.
While this was the least revealing of J.Lo’s outfits, she still made a splash in the barely-there dress, a white version of what Kendall Jenner wore at the MuchMusic Awards in 2014.
J.Lo donned a number of other looks. A pair of statement Stuart Weitzman camel-colored boots, which were embellished with crystals on the toes, made an eagle-embellished bodysuit and flannel — both covered in sequins — extra special for another portion of the performance. The singer accessorized with a studded New York Yankees baseball cap, a nod to A-Rod’s long career on the team.
J.Lo also rocked an ornate embellished bodysuit during her set, wearing thigh-high black stockings, held up with garters, and a pair of heeled black booties.
But that wasn’t all. Perhaps in homage to the Versace gown she wore at the Grammys in 2000, the singer sported a cleavage-baring teal patterned jumpsuit, which she paired with silver-toned sandals.
#JenniferLopez & the #PrincessOfHipHopAndRNB, #Ashanti have got to be two of the baddest chicks in the game.🙌🏾😍 Whose look are y'all feeling more?! #FunFact: Even with #JLO being the vocal powerhouse that she is, did y'all know that Ashanti actually sung most of JLO's hit, #ImReal– including the background vocals, hook & adlibs?
The Jimmy Choo platform sandals worn by the singer with her Fausto Puglisi dress are available online for purchase.
Jimmy Choo April Platform Sandal, $875; nordstrom.com
While the exact Stuart Weitzman boots sported by J Lo are no longer available, the shoes are on discount in a number of other colorways.
Stuart Weitzman Highland Boot, $559; stuartweitzman.com
