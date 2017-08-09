Jessica Simpson Wears a Specific Style Shoe to Seem Taller

View Slideshow Jessica Simpson wears a striped shirt and sunglasses while out in New York City on Aug. 9. Splash News

Jessica Simpson loves to experiment with her style — and the singer-turned-designer opted for a playful look while out in New York City yesterday.

Simpson left the Bowery Hotel clad in a red and blue striped blouse and a scarlet Isabel Marant skirt ($189), which she teamed with sky-high navy blue sandals to show off her toned legs and add height to her 5-foot-3-inch frame.

Jessica Simpson wears a navy and red striped blouse with a scarlet Isabel Marant skirt, accessorizing with a Gelareh Mizrahi clutch and Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses. Splash News

But Simpson’s outfit got its unique flair from her accessories. The 37-year-old carried a lip-printed Gelareh Mizrahi python clutch ($595), which is fashioned to resemble model Lara Stone’s distinct gap-toothed pout, and added another fun element to her look with rose-covered Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses ($2,610).

Jessica Simpson wears a striped blouse with a red leather skirt and towering platform sandals. Splash News

A closer look at Jessica Simpson’s skyscraper heels. Splash News

Simpson began her career as a pop star — she signed a recording contract at age 16 — but has found success in the fashion business, developing an eponymous clothing, shoes and accessories line with a $1 billion valuation. The shoe portion of her business is licensed to the Camuto Group, which was recently purchased by the Aldo Group in a blockbuster deal.

In a previous interview with Footwear News, Simpson said she played an active role in the design process for her shoe collection, despite her licensing deal with Camuto. “I am very involved in the design process as I sign off on every single shoe. I bring design inspiration and ideas and then leave it up to the Camuto Group to do what they do so brilliantly,” Simpson said.

