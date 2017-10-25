Jessica Simpson and Her Mini-Me Daughter Meet a Real-Life Princess

Jessica Simpson and her daughter. Rex Shutterstock

Jessica Simpson showed off her favorite accessory on the red carpet last night: her 5-year-old daughter, Maxwell.

The stylish mother-daughter duo stepped out together to attend the Los Angeles kickoff event for the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala, which is set to take place tonight at The Beverly Hilton.

Jessica Simpson and daughter Maxwell on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

Simpson went for a retro vibe in a black and white polka-dot dress and vampy red pointy-toe platform heels from her own namesake collection. Her mini-me, Maxi, wore an adorable red satin Gucci dress emblazoned with the words “Blind for Love” along the hemline. She accessorized with a pair of glittery silver Mary Jane shoes and a floral headband.

Jessica Simpson’s daughter wore a glittery pair of silver shoes with her red satin dress. Rex Shutterstock

The pair had a royal moment, posing for photos with and presenting a bouquet of flowers to Princess Charlene of Monaco, daughter-in-law of the late Grace Kelly.

The princess, a former Olympic swimmer, looked effortlessly chic in a black blazer, gray plaid top, leather skinny pants and black heels.

The mother-daughter duo posed for photos with Princess Charlene of Monaco. Rex Shutterstock

Tonight’s awards gala will benefit the Princess Grace Foundation, a nonprofit whose mission is to support emerging talent in theater, dance and film through scholarships, apprenticeships and fellowships.

To date, the foundation has awarded more than $14 million to up-and-coming artists. Notable past award recipients include Stephen Hillenburg, creator of “SpongeBob SquarePants,” Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning playwright Tony Kushner and New York City Ballet principal dancers Tiler Peck and Maria Kowroski.